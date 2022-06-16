Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $104.13 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] closed the trading session at $104.13 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.35, while the highest price level was $107.71. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Phillips 66 to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Leadership Team members will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s strategic initiatives and its continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.71 percent and weekly performance of -5.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 4513901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $114.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $105, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PSX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 100 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.25, while it was recorded at 106.08 for the last single week of trading, and 81.84 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 8.10%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,339 million, or 71.70% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,933,380, which is approximately 5.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,037,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.23 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 791 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 34,976,856 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 25,470,769 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 278,070,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,518,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,294,349 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 7,188,931 shares during the same period.