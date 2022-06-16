PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Is Currently 5.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] gained 5.44% on the last trading session, reaching $11.82 price per share at the time.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. represents 330.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.10 billion with the latest information. PAGS stock price has been found in the range of $11.23 to $11.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 4306900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PAGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.28. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.27 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 39.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $1,998 million, or 92.60% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 31,218,454, which is approximately -18.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 20,291,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.47 million in PAGS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $164.98 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 37,092,594 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 46,132,592 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 94,981,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,207,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,343,922 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,067,701 shares during the same period.