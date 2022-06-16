Market cap of SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] reaches 747.85M – now what?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.07%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that BioMed Stocks On the Move: GeoVax Labs, Nova Mentis, SIGA and PharmaDrug; Life Sciences Leaders Report Latest Advances in Antiviral Vaccines, and Novel Therapeutics for Oncology, Glaucoma and Autism.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA), Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX), and PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX).

As the global pharma market suprasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, SIGA stock rose by 66.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $747.85 million, with 73.07 million shares outstanding and 40.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, SIGA stock reached a trading volume of 6233226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

SIGA Stock Performance Analysis:

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 46.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SIGA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.65 and a Gross Margin at +87.58. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.97.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

SIGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206 million, or 37.70% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 44.21% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.0 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.7 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 1,001,339 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,960,167 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,263,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,224,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,903 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 302,787 shares during the same period.