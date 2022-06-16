Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] reaches 14.89M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 25.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation from the FDA for VAL-083 for Newly-Diagnosed Glioblastoma.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to Kintara’s VAL-083 for the treatment of patients with newly-diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma (GBM).

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Some of the significant benefits of FTD include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 45132281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stands at 18.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.82%.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $14.89 million, with 49.13 million shares outstanding and 44.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 45132281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.59. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 43.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2397, while it was recorded at 0.2140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5794 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 130,194 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 572,970 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,769,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,473,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,293 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 392,420 shares during the same period.