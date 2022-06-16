Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 512.57M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] closed the trading session at $1.87 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.6906, while the highest price level was $1.89. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group and Princeton NuEnergy Enter Strategic Partnership Letter of Intent for the Recycling of Lithium-ion Batteries.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Partnership to Drive End-to-End Sustainability and Closed-Loop Supply Chain in the Electric Vehicle Sector.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a global leader in electric vehicle (“EV”) technology with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, and Princeton NuEnergy, Inc. (“PNE”), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in the regeneration of lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) material, today announced a Strategic Partnership Letter of Intent for spent Lithium-ion battery feedstocks for recycled cathode materials and byproducts with Cenntro.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.11 percent and weekly performance of -12.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 6015531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7420, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0324 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 2.60% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,317,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,019,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in CENN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.58 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 6,186,607 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 38,107 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 655,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,879,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,156,232 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 23,320 shares during the same period.