Market cap of C3.ai Inc. [AI] reaches 1.99B – now what?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] jumped around 0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.20 at the close of the session, up 4.56%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that C3 AI Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for AI and Machine Learning.

Company honored for accelerating Enterprise AI deployments.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it has been awarded the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year in the artificial intelligence and machine learning category for 2021. C3 AI has been recognized for achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including helping cross-industry customers accelerate the deployment of Enterprise AI applications.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now -44.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.60 and lowest of $16.6013 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.38, which means current price is +28.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 4071839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $24.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $30 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on AI stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AI shares from 43 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.26, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.63 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $837 million, or 45.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,969,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.1 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $75.02 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 7,886,084 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,848,133 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 31,131,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,865,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,532,345 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,144,076 shares during the same period.