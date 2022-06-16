Market cap of Austin Gold Corp. [AUST] reaches 26.67M – now what?

Austin Gold Corp. [AMEX: AUST] closed the trading session at $2.23 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.73, while the highest price level was $2.40. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Austin Gold Corp. Options the Stockade Mountain Project.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Austin Gold Corp. (“Austin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a mineral lease and option agreement with Bull Mountain Resources LLC (“BMR”) to lease a 100% interest in the Stockade Property located in southeastern Oregon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005529/en/.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, AUST reached to a volume of 6982990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AUST stock trade performance evaluation

Austin Gold Corp. [AUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Austin Gold Corp. [AUST]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading.