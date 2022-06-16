Market cap of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] reaches 46.55B – now what?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.23% or 0.21 points to close at $90.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3938844 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR NEW GRADUATES.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Employers For New Grads list.

The list was created based on an independent survey administrated to over 20,000 young professionals who have less than 10 years’ experience working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. operations. Employees were asked to rank the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to others and evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Survey participants also assessed their employers on other work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for advancement and effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts.

It opened the trading session at $91.11, the shares rose to $91.91 and dropped to $88.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded 6.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 3938844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $107.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.90 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.34, while it was recorded at 94.12 for the last single week of trading, and 90.88 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $34,532 million, or 75.00% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,377,335, which is approximately 5.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,661,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.51 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 700 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,067,466 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 19,443,834 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 332,307,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,819,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,118,284 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,885,725 shares during the same period.