Market Analysts see The RealReal Inc. [REAL] falling to $8. Time to buy?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $2.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Founder Julie Wainwright to Step Down as CEO, Chairperson and Director of The RealReal.

Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian Appointed Co-Interim Chief Executive Officers of the Company.

The RealReal (the “Company” or “The RealReal”) (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that after 11 years of leadership, its Founder Julie Wainwright has decided to step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Chairperson and member of the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective June 7, 2022. As part of the transition, the Board has appointed Rati Sahi Levesque, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert Julian, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, as Co-Interim Chief Executive Officers, effective June 7, 2022.

The RealReal Inc. represents 93.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $270.46 million with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $2.46 to $2.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 6631935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.39. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $199 million, or 99.00% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,442,925, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,015,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.56 million in REAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $12.94 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 60.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,048,977 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 20,843,956 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,139,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,032,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,482 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,371 shares during the same period.