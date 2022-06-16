Market Analysts see Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.07. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Six Flags Promotes Diversity & Inclusion Through Key Leadership Appointments.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that it has made several key leadership appointments that serve to demonstrate the company’s commitment to diversity & inclusion. Six Flags is proud to announce the promotion of Sharon Parker to Park President of Six Flags Over Texas and Dameon Nelson to General Manager of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. Ms. Parker is the company’s first Black female Park President, and Mr. Nelson is Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s first Black General Manager. In addition, the company has appointed Aimee Williams-Ramey as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective June 13, 2022.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to Six Flags’ values. As a first-generation immigrant, Selim Bassoul, President and CEO, is creating a leadership team that represents the diversity of the company’s different markets within the U.S. and internationally.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3758935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at 6.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $2.13 billion, with 86.20 million shares outstanding and 85.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 3758935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $51.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $45 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SIX stock performed recently?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.97. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.52 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 39.82 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 27.59%.

Insider trade positions for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,778 million, or 93.40% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,157,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.05 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $149.72 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 12,876,884 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,771,745 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 52,889,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,537,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,774 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,944,726 shares during the same period.