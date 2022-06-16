Market Analysts see DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] falling to $47. Time to buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] closed the trading session at $35.36 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.81, while the highest price level was $36.19. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable on July 8, 2022 to holders of record as of June 24, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.62 percent and weekly performance of -11.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 4200480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XRAY shares from 67 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.02, while it was recorded at 37.00 for the last single week of trading, and 51.43 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 9.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,541 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,333,490, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,083,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $857.12 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $415.32 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 2.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 25,379,294 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 23,786,727 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 162,723,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,889,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,967,945 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,623,797 shares during the same period.