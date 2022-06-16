Market Analysts see CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.89%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that CarLotz, Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635 (C)(4).

CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today that the Company’s Compensation Committee has granted equity inducement awards of Class A common stock to three new executive employees and three new non-executive employees in connection with their joining the Company. The Company granted 3,500,000 restricted stock units and 3,500,000 performance restricted stock units to Lev Peker, our new Chief Executive Officer, 1,100,000 restricted stock units and 1,100,000 performance-based restricted stock units to Ozan Kaya, our new President, and 600,000 restricted stock units and 500,000 performance restricted stock units to Eugene Kovshilovsky, our new Chief Technology Officer. The Company also granted 419,822 restricted stock units and non-qualified stock options to purchase 569,676 shares of the Company’s common stock, in the aggregate, to the three non-executive employees. The grants of restricted stock units, performance stock units and stock options were promised to each of the aforementioned employees in their employment agreements or offer letters with the Company as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units granted to Messrs. Kaya and Kovshilovsky, and the non-executive employees, as well as 680,000 of the restricted stock units granted to Mr. Peker, will vest in four substantially equal installments on the anniversary of the executives’ employment start dates with the Company, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting dates. The remaining 2,820,000 restricted stock units granted to Mr. Peker in replacement of certain time vesting awards forfeited from his former employer will vest in various installments through January 2025 that are intended to approximate the vesting schedule of his forfeited equity awards from his former employer, subject to Mr. Peker’s continued employment through each vesting date.

Over the last 12 months, LOTZ stock dropped by -91.38%. The one-year CarLotz Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.5. The average equity rating for LOTZ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.35 million, with 120.29 million shares outstanding and 93.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, LOTZ stock reached a trading volume of 3783588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

LOTZ Stock Performance Analysis:

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.89. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.06 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7723, while it was recorded at 0.4834 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2848 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarLotz Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.98 and a Gross Margin at +2.79. CarLotz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.26.

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 25.90% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,839,190, which is approximately -2.464% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, holding 3,398,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.41 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 99.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 4,670,957 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,284,847 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,226,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,182,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,219 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,375,173 shares during the same period.