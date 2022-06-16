Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Revenue clocked in at $19.26 billion, down -13.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] gained 4.19% or 1.72 points to close at $42.79 with a heavy trading volume of 5880182 shares. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Kohl’s Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group.

Kohl’s Corporation (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KSS) announced today that following the receipt of final proposals, the Kohl’s Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, Inc. (“FRG”), a holding company of a collection of market-leading and emerging brands, for a period of three weeks in relation to FRG’s proposal to acquire the Company for $60.00 per share. The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation.

The transaction remains subject to approvals of the Boards of Directors of both companies. There can be no assurances that any agreement will be reached or that a transaction will be agreed or completed on the terms set forth above or otherwise. The Company will have no further comment until an agreement is reached or the discussions are terminated.

It opened the trading session at $41.51, the shares rose to $45.00 and dropped to $41.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded -13.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 5880182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $51.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on KSS stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 66 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 53.06 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 6.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $4,940 million, or 96.40% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.01 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $275.31 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,890,645 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 27,404,003 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 74,992,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,287,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,021,635 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,044 shares during the same period.