Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Stock trading around $27.74 per share: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] closed the trading session at $27.74 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.08, while the highest price level was $28.21. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to Commence Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Healthcare Realty Notes in Anticipation of Pending Merger.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HTA”, NYSE: HTA) announced today that its operating partnership, Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP (“HTA OP” and together with HTA, the “Company”) will commence offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of the series of notes listed below issued by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (“HR”)(the “HR Notes”), for new notes to be issued by HTA OP and guaranteed by HTA as described below (collectively the “HTA Notes”). HTA is making the exchange offers, and on behalf of the combined companies, the solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the HR Notes, in anticipation of the pending merger of HTA and HR. HTA OP’s obligations to complete the exchange offers and the solicitation of consents are conditioned upon, among other things, completion of the merger with HR. The merger is expected to be completed on or about July 20, 2022.

The consummation of the exchange offers is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver (other than the waiver of the condition requiring consummation of the Merger (as defined in the Prospectus)) of the conditions set forth in HTA’s preliminary prospectus, dated as of June 14, 2022 (the “Prospectus”), including, among other things, (i) the consummation of the Merger, which is currently expected to close on or about July 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and (ii) receipt of valid consents to the proposed amendments from the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of the HR Notes. Tendered HR Notes, and related consents, may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration date and HTA may terminate or withdraw the exchange offers at any time for any reason.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.92 percent and weekly performance of -8.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, HTA reached to a volume of 4001223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $34.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 239.07.

HTA stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.00, while it was recorded at 28.07 for the last single week of trading, and 31.62 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,666 million, or 98.40% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,349,396, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,711,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.75 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $411.07 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 33,038,853 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 42,007,612 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 134,348,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,395,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,246,617 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 16,215,039 shares during the same period.