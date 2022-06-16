Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] is -18.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.97 during the day while it closed the day at $25.72. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to Commence Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Healthcare Realty Notes in Anticipation of Pending Merger.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (“HTA”, NYSE: HTA) announced today that its operating partnership, Healthcare Trust of America Holdings, LP (“HTA OP” and together with HTA, the “Company”) will commence offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of the series of notes listed below issued by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (“HR”)(the “HR Notes”), for new notes to be issued by HTA OP and guaranteed by HTA as described below (collectively the “HTA Notes”). HTA is making the exchange offers, and on behalf of the combined companies, the solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the HR Notes, in anticipation of the pending merger of HTA and HR. HTA OP’s obligations to complete the exchange offers and the solicitation of consents are conditioned upon, among other things, completion of the merger with HR. The merger is expected to be completed on or about July 20, 2022.

The consummation of the exchange offers is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver (other than the waiver of the condition requiring consummation of the Merger (as defined in the Prospectus)) of the conditions set forth in HTA’s preliminary prospectus, dated as of June 14, 2022 (the “Prospectus”), including, among other things, (i) the consummation of the Merger, which is currently expected to close on or about July 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and (ii) receipt of valid consents to the proposed amendments from the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of the HR Notes. Tendered HR Notes, and related consents, may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration date and HTA may terminate or withdraw the exchange offers at any time for any reason.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock has also loss -7.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HR stock has declined by -4.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.38% and lost -18.71% year-on date.

The market cap for HR stock reached $3.93 billion, with 148.96 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 4697656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 25.67 for the last single week of trading, and 30.06 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,020 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,207,069, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,987,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.58 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $218.74 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 10.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 38,156,660 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 20,026,018 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 103,262,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,445,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,055,980 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,538 shares during the same period.