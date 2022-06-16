For Sweetgreen Inc. [SG], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.13 during the day while it closed the day at $13.74. The company report on May 31, 2022 that sweetgreen to Participate in the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference.

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will participate in the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The virtual fireside chat will be held that day at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock has also loss -15.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SG stock has declined by -61.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.82% and lost -57.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SG stock reached $1.59 billion, with 109.47 million shares outstanding and 87.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 3777067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $37, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on SG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.65. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.82% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.42, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.36 and a Gross Margin at +1.43. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $906 million, or 72.00% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,951,581, which is approximately 9.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,543,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.95 million in SG stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $83.39 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 8,320,613 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,902,222 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 53,598,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,821,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,531,708 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,679 shares during the same period.