For SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 4.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.16. The company report on June 6, 2022 that SITE Centers Refinances $950 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Upsizes Unsecured Term Loan Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that it has refinanced its unsecured revolving credit facility and extended its maturity. The company also refinanced its unsecured term loan and upsized the agreement to $200 million from $100 million, with the additional proceeds available via a delayed draw feature, and extended its maturity. As part of the refinancing, the underlying benchmark will transition to SOFR from LIBOR. The recast facilities also feature a sustainability-linked pricing component whereby the applicable interest rate margin can be reduced if the Company meets certain sustainability performance targets.

The amended $950 million unsecured revolving credit facility has an initial maturity of June 6, 2026 with two six-month extension options. Based on SITE Centers’ current credit ratings, pricing on the refinanced revolving credit facility was set at SOFR plus 85 basis points and a 10 basis point credit spread adjustment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4196170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SITE Centers Corp. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for SITC stock reached $2.90 billion, with 212.10 million shares outstanding and 177.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 4196170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $18.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SITC shares from 8 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has SITC stock performed recently?

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.42. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +35.33. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

Earnings analysis for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

Insider trade positions for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 91.30% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,518,566, which is approximately 1.65% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,446,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.72 million in SITC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $151.15 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly -5.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 18,172,069 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 14,194,614 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 158,978,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,345,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,678,374 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,092,110 shares during the same period.