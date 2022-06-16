For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] closed the trading session at $18.77 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.14, while the highest price level was $19.58. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– 1Q22 net sales of $115.5 million, an 8% increase over 1Q21.

– Reiterating FY22 net sales guidance of $510 to $560 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.58 percent and weekly performance of 3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 20585415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $29.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

ACAD stock trade performance evaluation

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, ACAD shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.81 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.20 and a Gross Margin at +97.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,405 million, or 92.30% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,910,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,481,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.07 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.44 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 12,242,082 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 13,425,726 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 122,346,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,014,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,620,476 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,395 shares during the same period.