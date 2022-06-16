Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $22

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.81 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Flex Expands Regional Strategic Automotive Manufacturing Hub in Jalisco, Mexico to Enable Next-Generation Mobility.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it is expanding its automotive industry operations in Jalisco, Mexico. The company is building a new 145,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the strategic in-region automotive manufacturing hub dedicated to producing advanced electronic components that will accelerate the era of electric and autonomous vehicles.

“Innovative and reliable electronic technologies are essential ingredients for ushering in the next generation of mobility. Our Guadalajara site provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, a robust supply chain with global reach, and the technical domain expertise needed to deliver the highest value to our automotive customers as they pursue their goals toward an autonomous and electrified future” said Rodrigo DallOglio, Head of Operations for LatAm.

Flex Ltd. stock is now -13.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $15.99 and lowest of $15.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.50, which means current price is +6.25% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3937818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Argus have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.39 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.95%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $6,874 million, or 99.90% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.4 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $366.6 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 43,374,278 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 51,204,822 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 347,735,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,314,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,631,670 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,702,159 shares during the same period.