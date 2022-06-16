Fisker Inc. [FSR] stock Downgrade by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analyst, price target now $13

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] gained 6.07% on the last trading session, reaching $8.74 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2022 that All-electric Fisker Ocean Will Make Its United Kingdom Debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue.

Fisker Ocean hits United Kingdom shores for the first time ahead of its scheduled start of production in November 2022.

Fisker will showcase the Fisker Ocean at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue.

Fisker Inc. represents 296.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $8.21 to $8.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 6112297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24780.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $706 million, or 52.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,547,871, which is approximately 1.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,608,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.41 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $69.62 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 13,187,316 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,631,631 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 58,800,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,619,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,687 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,594,465 shares during the same period.