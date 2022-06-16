CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell -12.14% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $90.64 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that CVS Health to present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 15, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am pacific time.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now -12.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $91.95 and lowest of $89.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.25, which means current price is +0.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 4783570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.74, while it was recorded at 92.26 for the last single week of trading, and 97.14 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $93,476 million, or 80.20% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,865,662, which is approximately 2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,966,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.45 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.39 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,054 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 55,315,757 shares. Additionally, 1,208 investors decreased positions by around 57,129,597 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 916,008,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,453,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,655,076 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,901,623 shares during the same period.