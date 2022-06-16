Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] fell -68.33% so far this year. What now?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] price plunged by -4.89 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Announces $17 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 7,555,556 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,111,112 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.25. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance. The gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately $17 million. The offering is expected to close on or about May 3, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 5767526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.66 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The one-year CELZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for CELZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

CELZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.87. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -62.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7783, while it was recorded at 0.8068 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8826 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 31,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in CELZ stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $17000.0 in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 163,243 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 235,440 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 210,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,243 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 235,440 shares during the same period.