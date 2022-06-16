Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Is Currently 7.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 7.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.50. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Organizations with Real-Time Data Streams See Higher Revenues and Happier Customers, Confluent Report Finds.

Global survey of IT and engineering leaders shows more than 3 out of 4 businesses would lose customers without access to real-time data streams.

More than 80% of organizations report real-time data streams are critical to building responsive business processes and rich, customer experiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4361443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Confluent Inc. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.54%.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $5.80 billion, with 272.89 million shares outstanding and 118.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 4361443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $46.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.22. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.99% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.15, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 53.45 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 35.80%.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $1,640 million, or 76.30% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,688,776, which is approximately 241.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,971,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.04 million in CFLT stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $132.44 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 29,531,579 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 27,377,063 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,822,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,731,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,012 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 13,866,598 shares during the same period.