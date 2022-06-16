Citigroup slashes price target on Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] – find out why.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] traded at a low on 06/15/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.25. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Otonomo and Xouba Make Roads Safer Using Connected Vehicle Data.

Partnership Enables Analysis of High-Risk Locations and Unlocks Next Gen Predictive Road Safety Capabilities.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a strategic collaboration with Xouba, the Spanish road safety data consulting company, to unlock data insights that will guide road network improvements and enhance safety on roads in Spain. As part of the agreement, Xouba will gain access to Otonomo’s floating car data to help identify high-risk, accident-prone locations, determine areas that need road work and to study the effectiveness of implemented road safety measures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4188558 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stands at 6.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for OTMO stock reached $165.26 million, with 132.19 million shares outstanding and 61.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 234.26K shares, OTMO reached a trading volume of 4188558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has OTMO stock performed recently?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, OTMO shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4497, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0703 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] managed to generate an average of -$201,051 per employee.Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $62 million, or 41.60% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: DEER IX & CO. LTD. with ownership of 19,470,539, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 19,470,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.34 million in OTMO stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.55 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly 9.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 20,548,919 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 990,738 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,368,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,908,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,907,130 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 654,354 shares during the same period.