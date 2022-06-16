Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Is Currently 2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.65%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Kidde Introduces the Industry’s First Integrated Smart Detection System for Smoke, Carbon Monoxide and Indoor Air Quality.

The No. 1 most installed fire safety brand in North America just got ‘smarter’ with Kidde’s new suite of Wi-Fi enabled home safety detection devices .

Kidde, the No. 1 most installed fire safety brand in North America*, is expanding its Healthy Homes offerings with the launch of Kidde HomeSafe™ enabled devices. This comprehensive suite of home health and safety devices comprises fully integrated solutions that enable whole-home detection of smoke, carbon monoxide, indoor air quality issues, water leaks and frozen pipes. Kidde’s HomeSafe technology connects these Wi-Fi enabled advanced smart home devices and their expanded sensing capabilities to the Kidde app, providing instant notifications of home safety threats. Additionally, HomeSafe enabled products can make existing Kidde hardwired interconnected alarms, smart with a simple setup**. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Over the last 12 months, CARR stock dropped by -21.62%. The one-year Carrier Global Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.51. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.45 billion, with 853.30 million shares outstanding and 847.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 4022013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $48.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.78, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 48.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 11.31%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,657 million, or 88.80% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,919,595, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,087,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.84 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 50,450,081 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 47,742,271 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 643,528,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,720,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,962 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,244 shares during the same period.