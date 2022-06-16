Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] moved down -1.11: Why It’s Important

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] slipped around -0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.88 at the close of the session, down -1.11%. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock is now 41.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNQ Stock saw the intraday high of $61.22 and lowest of $58.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.60, which means current price is +41.49% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CNQ reached a trading volume of 4402362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $67.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CNQ stock performed recently?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 62.71 for the last single week of trading, and 50.46 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +34.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

There are presently around $49,874 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 124,407,484, which is approximately 25.442% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 115,678,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.02 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 20.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 79,885,658 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 59,421,517 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 684,367,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,674,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,601,926 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,602,607 shares during the same period.