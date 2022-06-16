Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] moved up 13.11: Why It’s Important

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ: BNR] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.16 during the day while it closed the day at $2.07. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Burning Rock Presents Latest Clinical Data from THUNDER Study at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Burning Rock (NASDAQ:BNR) presented the final results from the multi-center case-control THUNDER study (THe UNintrusive Detection of EaRly-stage cancer, NCT04820868) in a poster entitled “Unintrusive multi-cancer detection by circulating cell-free DNA methylation sequencing (THUNDER): development and independent validation studies” at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. This is a comprehensive review of clinical performance after the four-year THUNDER study.

Through a rigorous “three-stage” design: marker discovery and panel validation, model training and validation (retrospective), and independent validation (prospective), the THUNDER study evaluated the performance of a previously described cfDNA methylation-based technology ELSA-seq in early detection and localization of six types of cancer in lung, colorectum, liver, esophagus, pancreas, and ovary.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNR stock has declined by -77.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.68% and lost -78.28% year-on date.

The market cap for BNR stock reached $223.27 million, with 104.50 million shares outstanding and 71.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.74K shares, BNR reached a trading volume of 4085681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNR shares is $13.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burning Rock Biotech Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

BNR stock trade performance evaluation

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BNR shares dropped by -34.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.11 for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.6600, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 10.4800 for the last 200 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.94 and a Gross Margin at +71.70. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.31.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burning Rock Biotech Limited go to 5.10%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited [BNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 64.10% of BNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,911,250, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.83% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,516,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 million in BNR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $4.57 million in BNR stock with ownership of nearly 12.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burning Rock Biotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited [NASDAQ:BNR] by around 5,944,428 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,361,966 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,973,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,279,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,297 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,094,978 shares during the same period.