Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is -35.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $55.46 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $700 Million of Senior Notes due 2032.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% unsecured Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”), which represents a $100 million increase in the previously announced size of the offering. The price to investors will be 100.000% of the principal amount of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 6.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (“2027 Notes”), including to pay any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, as well as related premiums, fees and expenses, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

Builders FirstSource Inc. represents 177.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.38 billion with the latest information. BLDR stock price has been found in the range of $53.77 to $56.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 4279304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $97.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $56, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.35. With this latest performance, BLDR shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 58.27 for the last single week of trading, and 66.49 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $9,595 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,612,282, which is approximately -5.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,422,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.96 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $718.96 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -27.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

276 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 18,111,742 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 24,869,274 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 131,160,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,141,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,174,625 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,933,454 shares during the same period.