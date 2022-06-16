BTIG Research lifts Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference (ESHG) 2022 Featuring OGM Across a Broad Range of Clinical Research Applications and a Collaborative Product Development with Hamilton.

The Long String VANTAGE for DNA isolation, a collaborative development between Bionano and Hamilton, and the world’s first automation solution for Ultra High Molecular Weight (UHMW) extraction used in optical genome mapping (OGM), will be on display at the conference.

A corporate satellite presentation by Dr. Detlef Trost, Laboratoire CERBA, and Dr. Alexander Hoischen, Radboud UMC, will cover the latest research on OGM for rare undiagnosed genetic disease (RUGD) discovery .

A sum of 6685673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.69M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.39 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.51. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7259, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 25.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,595,630, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,876,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.39 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.89 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,921,678 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,244,166 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,539,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,705,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,905 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,375,036 shares during the same period.