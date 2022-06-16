Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $25.56 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 13.95% on the last trading session, reaching $25.56 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Beyond Meat® Makes Plant-based Grilling More Accessible Than Ever This Summer With Cookout Classic™ Now Available in Over 10,000 Retail Outlets Nationwide.

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 63.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.62 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $22.60 to $26.6089.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 4727530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 64 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.66, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 65.31 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $871 million, or 61.80% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,564,394, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,046,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.19 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.58 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 5,615,354 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 6,274,619 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 26,951,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,841,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,684,153 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,279,193 shares during the same period.