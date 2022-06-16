Bernstein lifts Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] closed the trading session at $47.41 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.32, while the highest price level was $48.52. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Achieved Highest Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS Levels in the Company’s History.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.96 percent and weekly performance of -8.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 5286875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $71.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $85 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $74, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 95 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.23. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.90, while it was recorded at 47.62 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +62.86. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.99.

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 39.09%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,224 million, or 96.50% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,151,824, which is approximately -1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,073,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $652.74 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $592.69 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -4.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 14,753,186 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 13,920,336 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 105,523,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,196,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,869,690 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,051 shares during the same period.