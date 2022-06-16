Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Is Currently 2.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] closed the trading session at $144.82 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $140.08, while the highest price level was $145.76. The company report on June 8, 2022 that JIDU unveils first concept production robocar.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Powered by Baidu’s leading intelligent driving technology, JIDU is set to deliver robocars that fully meet the needs of advanced autonomous driving, leading the mobility revolution in the intelligent era.

The concept car, which is 90 percent similar to the production model, features futuristic designs including a U-shaped folding steering wheel, 3D borderless integrated ultra-clear screen, 3D human-machine co-driving map, full-scene voice inside and outside the car, millisecond voice response and offline intelligent voice assistant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.67 percent and weekly performance of -5.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 3686752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $199.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 7.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.88.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 22.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.54, while it was recorded at 141.18 for the last single week of trading, and 147.92 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 3.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.76. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $261,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 4.97%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,268 million, or 49.30% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,045,082, which is approximately -4.43% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,535,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.01 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 5.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

249 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 16,424,401 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 30,804,463 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 82,515,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,744,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,737,441 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,163,611 shares during the same period.