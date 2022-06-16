Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] Is Currently 0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] gained 0.05% or 0.0 points to close at $9.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10595717 shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $9.80, the shares rose to $9.81 and dropped to $9.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASZ points out that the company has recorded 0.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 742.61K shares, ASZ reached to a volume of 10595717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ASZ stock

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, ASZ shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]

There are presently around $1,207 million, or 89.60% of ASZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASZ stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 11,486,621, which is approximately 18.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,825,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.06 million in ASZ stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $51.4 million in ASZ stock with ownership of nearly 5.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 22,679,414 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 17,957,874 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 82,614,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,251,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,733,875 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 7,314,549 shares during the same period.