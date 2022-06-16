Asana Inc. [ASAN] Revenue clocked in at $422.40 million, down -74.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price surged by 5.63 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Asana Named to Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for the Sixth Year in a Row.

For the sixth consecutive year, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, was named a Best Workplace in the Bay Area™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. This year, Asana moves up to the competitive Large Company ranking after five years in the Small and Medium category. This shift recognizes the brand as a standout workplace that empowers employees to make an impact, while achieving their personal and professional goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005355/en/.

A sum of 3762403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.90M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $19.45 and dropped to a low of $17.995 until finishing in the latest session at $18.76.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.6. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $39.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 143 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.03. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.97 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.80, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 68.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,053 million, or 64.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,425,503, which is approximately -12.088% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.97 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $101.38 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 26.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 11,936,918 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 9,994,414 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,339,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,271,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,272,203 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,985,722 shares during the same period.