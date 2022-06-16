Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell -23.83% so far this year. What now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] gained 0.34% or 0.02 points to close at $5.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4404903 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Aimco Recognized as 2022 Healthiest Employer by National Publication.

(NYSE: AIV) – Apartment Investment and Management Company, known as Aimco, has been selected as a 2022 Healthiest Employer by both The Denver and South Florida Business Journals. Aimco was ranked first in its category for South Florida and was a top scorer in Denver’s medium sized employer category, receiving special recognition given the challenge of supporting employees with limited resources.

This special recognition as a Healthiest Employer highlights Aimco’s continued efforts to positively impact the health and wellness of its teammates.

It opened the trading session at $5.93, the shares rose to $6.095 and dropped to $5.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIV points out that the company has recorded -22.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, AIV reached to a volume of 4404903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for AIV stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $829 million, or 95.60% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,189,450, which is approximately 3.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,903,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.63 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.44 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 16,474,916 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 13,610,029 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 111,382,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,467,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,849,700 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,066,083 shares during the same period.