Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Is Currently -10.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.26%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 174.86%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.98. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.08 billion, with 314.08 million shares outstanding and 273.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 16980673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $48.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 17 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.26. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 43.73 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,593 million, or 82.00% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,438,595, which is approximately 17.242% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,732,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $905.11 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -7.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 45,660,478 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 36,043,296 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 167,009,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,713,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,572,490 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,977,390 shares during the same period.