W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $623.40 million, up 124.77% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] traded at a low on 06/14/22, posting a -4.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.26. The company report on May 31, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:.

Louisiana Energy Conference 2022 – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will participate in a panel discussion on in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and management will host one-on-one meetings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6264658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of W&T Offshore Inc. stands at 8.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $1.05 billion, with 142.94 million shares outstanding and 93.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 6264658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.06. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $448 million, or 42.00% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,433,881, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 34.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,832,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.72 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.87 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 7.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 14,905,692 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,391,522 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 35,881,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,179,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,337 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,266 shares during the same period.