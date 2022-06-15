why T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $166.20

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $124.90 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.11, while the highest price level was $127.04. The company report on June 14, 2022 that T-Mobile Employee Spotlight: Pride is Power.

As T-Mobile celebrates Pride 2022 with the affirmation “I am an advocate for my community, making an impact,” we bring you the personal stories of several employees who share exactly how they live out that commitment at work and beyond.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.69 percent and weekly performance of -9.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 4915944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $166.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMUS stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 151 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 101.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.08, while it was recorded at 129.65 for the last single week of trading, and 122.79 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 58.65%.

There are presently around $72,682 million, or 42.40% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,085,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.87 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.13 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 58,995,366 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 39,509,024 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 484,725,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,229,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,374,934 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 6,868,983 shares during the same period.