why Qudian Inc. [QD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.48

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] closed the trading session at $0.99 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.89, while the highest price level was $1.24. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Qudian Inc. Announces up to US$200 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 24 months starting from June 13, 2022.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its ADSs from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or any combination thereof. In addition, the Company will also effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and its insider trading policy. The number of ADSs repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, share price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements and general business conditions. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance and does not expect the repurchase program to adversely affect its existing business strategies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.16 percent and weekly performance of 20.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 963.82K shares, QD reached to a volume of 25184681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 24.80.

QD stock trade performance evaluation

Qudian Inc. [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.72. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 30.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9484, while it was recorded at 0.8423 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1895 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qudian Inc. [QD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -3.33%.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 24.80% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,176,408, which is approximately -5.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., holding 5,472,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 million in QD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.35 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly 978.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 8,988,249 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 15,865,585 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,058,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,911,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,192 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,777,287 shares during the same period.