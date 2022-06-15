why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.29

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces March 31, 2022 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.42 Per Share.

Dividend Declarations.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.42 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022. The Board of Directors previously declared on February 9, 2022 an additional dividend of $0.03, subject to the satisfaction of certain Maryland law requirements, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

A sum of 4795395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.64M shares. Ares Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $17.89 and dropped to a low of $17.495 until finishing in the latest session at $17.78.

The one-year ARCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.23. The average equity rating for ARCC stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

ARCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

ARCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,853 million, or 30.96% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,158,331, which is approximately 3.789% of the company’s market cap and around 1.21% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,320,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.7 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $104.52 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 22,404,495 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 9,744,350 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 125,589,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,738,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,782,968 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,281 shares during the same period.