Wells Fargo lifts The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $57.33 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.17, while the highest price level was $58.32. The company report on June 7, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.49 percent and weekly performance of -6.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5854461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $75.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $78, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 83 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 145.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.17, while it was recorded at 59.14 for the last single week of trading, and 66.62 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.80%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,242 million, or 92.90% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,135,403, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,916,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.32 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 806 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 61,986,348 shares. Additionally, 818 investors decreased positions by around 77,243,964 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 929,010,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,068,240,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,196,964 shares, while 208 institutional investors sold positions of 9,325,537 shares during the same period.