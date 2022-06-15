Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] loss -0.25% or -0.02 points to close at $8.13 with a heavy trading volume of 5536444 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Sabesp celebrates its 20th listing anniversary on the NYSE with 413% of appreciation and success in the management model.

Company achieves corporate governance standards in the stock market and it is ready for the challenges of regulatory framework.

Sabesp celebrates on Monday (09/05) its 20th listing anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with participation in the “Closing Bell” ceremony, as well as presentation and meetings with investors. The only Brazilian sanitation company listed on NYSE, after two decades of participation in the main international stock market, Company’s investments reached one third of all the contribution made in sanitation in Brazil, which allowed significant improvements to Brazilian people, also attracting private capital and opening up new perspectives for the whole sector. In this period, the company reached corporate governance standards that credit Sabesp to the challenges set by the new sanitation legal framework.

It opened the trading session at $8.17, the shares rose to $8.1852 and dropped to $7.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBS points out that the company has recorded 16.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, SBS reached to a volume of 5536444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SBS stock

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.15. With this latest performance, SBS shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.45. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.45.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]

There are presently around $540 million, or 11.90% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,718,593, which is approximately -2.818% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 5,664,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.16 million in SBS stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $42.25 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly -14.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 12,821,316 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 41,975,389 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 11,497,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,294,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,133,104 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 32,353,213 shares during the same period.