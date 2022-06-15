Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.25%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that CNX Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Moves to Drive Continued Success and Seize New Opportunities.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) today announced executive leadership promotions. Donald W. Rush, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Alan K. Shepard, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both moves are effective immediately.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 34.01%. The one-year CNX Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.32. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.85 billion, with 199.85 million shares outstanding and 189.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 5365284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNX shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.25. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

CNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,021 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,912,164, which is approximately -5.256% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 22,734,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.84 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $386.73 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 14,032,463 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 17,788,479 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 154,406,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,227,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,528,966 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,960,377 shares during the same period.