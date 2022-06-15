Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock Downgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $14.50

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Digital Banking and Payments Start-up Revolut Partners with Vonage to Improve Customer Service Experience.

Revolut, which already uses the Vonage SMS API for customer authentication, will benefit from a fully-integrated experience and single source of customer support.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that global financial super app Revolut has selected the Vonage Contact Center (VCC) for Salesforce solution to improve communications with customers.

A sum of 4542068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. Vonage Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $17.53 and dropped to a low of $16.61 until finishing in the latest session at $17.08.

The one-year VG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.9. The average equity rating for VG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 31.54.

VG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, VG shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.39 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vonage Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

VG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,161 million, or 94.70% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,202,109, which is approximately 1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,102,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.82 million in VG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $172.01 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly 532.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 55,162,052 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 48,920,209 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 134,639,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,721,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,521,111 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 28,546,934 shares during the same period.