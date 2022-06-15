Vertical Research lifts Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] price surged by 3.01 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Embark Partners with Texas Law Enforcement Agency, Marking Key Progress on Emergency Vehicle Interaction Technology.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

–Company is on track to achieve and demonstrate emergency vehicle interaction capability this summer–Capability being developed with engagement from the Texas Department of Public Safety .

Embark Trucks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK, “Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today shared an update on its progress to develop an emergency vehicle interaction capability for Embark-powered autonomous trucks to identify, stop for, and interface with law enforcement vehicles. Embark is working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety (“Texas DPS”) to train Embark-powered trucks to identify law enforcement vehicles in situations such as traffic stops, and to develop communication protocols and standard operating procedures between autonomous trucks and law enforcement officers. Embark plans to publicly demonstrate the emergency vehicle interaction capability later this summer.

A sum of 12511709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Embark Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7818 and dropped to a low of $0.65 until finishing in the latest session at $0.66.

The one-year EMBK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.46. The average equity rating for EMBK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

EMBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.75. With this latest performance, EMBK shares dropped by -71.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.87 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3722, while it was recorded at 0.8003 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embark Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.30.

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 55.00% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.32% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.28 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.73 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 71,187,717 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 5,083,592 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 123,046,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,318,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,054,980 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,956,823 shares during the same period.