Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine Candidate Provides Continued Protection Against Dengue Fever Through 4.5 Years in Pivotal Clinical Trial.

In Long-Term Exploratory Analysis, TAK-003 Prevented 84% of Hospitalizations and 61% of Symptomatic Dengue Illness Overall, with No Identified Important Safety Risks.

Results Through 4.5 Years Conclude the Evaluation of the Primary Two-Dose Series of TAK-003.

A sum of 5221610 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares reached a high of $13.305 and dropped to a low of $13.135 until finishing in the latest session at $13.24.

The one-year TAK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.5. The average equity rating for TAK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $19.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.71 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.46. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $798 million, or 1.90% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,680,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 4,319,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.89 million in TAK stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $56.06 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 25.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 12,930,532 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 25,766,763 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 21,866,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,563,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,806,466 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,949,550 shares during the same period.