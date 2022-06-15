SVB Leerink slashes price target on Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] – find out why.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.186 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Calithera Biosciences Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The reverse stock split was effected by Calithera in accordance with the authorization, and within the split ratio range, adopted by Calithera stockholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 1, 2022.

The reverse stock split is intended to enable Calithera to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The new CUSIP number for Calithera’s common stock following the reverse stock split is 13089P 507.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -30.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CALA stock has declined by -69.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.47% and lost -79.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CALA stock reached $13.44 million, with 78.47 million shares outstanding and 66.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 6093973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37.

CALA stock trade performance evaluation

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.50. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -39.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.41 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2513, while it was recorded at 0.2107 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8850 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 44.30% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,733,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 9,294,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in CALA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.8 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 13.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 7,075,382 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,920,491 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,888,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,884,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,826,157 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,206,911 shares during the same period.