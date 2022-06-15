Stifel slashes price target on FedEx Corporation [FDX] – find out why.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] gained 14.41% on the last trading session, reaching $229.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2022 that FedEx Announces Actions to Enhance Stockholder Value and Updates to Board Governance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Increases Quarterly Dividend by More Than 50 Percent.

Adds Total Shareholder Return Performance Metric to Executive Compensation Program.

FedEx Corporation represents 261.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.55 billion with the latest information. FDX stock price has been found in the range of $219.58 to $232.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 13000058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $286.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 9.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.99, while it was recorded at 214.37 for the last single week of trading, and 231.68 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 19.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $37,281 million, or 73.00% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,784,798, which is approximately 2.144% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,328,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.31 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 829 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,012,587 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 14,136,243 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 158,344,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,493,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,776 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 2,568,910 shares during the same period.