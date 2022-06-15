Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $48

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] slipped around -0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.22 at the close of the session, down -1.06%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RELEASES ONE-OF-A-KIND LEADERSHIP BOOK, “LEADING WITH HEART: LIVING & WORKING THE SOUTHWEST WAY” CELEBRATING MORE THAN 50 YEARS OF PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST.

Carrier pays tribute to its legacy of leading with Heart, giving readers a “behind-the-curtain” view into its unique Culture and rich history, championing the Leaders of tomorrow.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) is celebrating more than 50 years of putting People first by releasing a one-of-a-kind Leadership book, “Leading with Heart: Living & Working the Southwest Way.” Starting today, Southwest® fans can purchase this unique book, highlighting Living & Working the Southwest Way as a set of fun and engaging Leadership tenets. This book, which shares valuable lessons from iconic Southwest Leaders past and present, is exclusively sold at Southwest® The Store.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now -13.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $38.22 and lowest of $36.455 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.07, which means current price is +2.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 8177012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.42, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 45.73 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $17,096 million, or 79.70% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,028,745, which is approximately 1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 53,554,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 36,213,057 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 37,862,138 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 380,369,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,444,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,029,679 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,351,354 shares during the same period.