Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] moved down -1.18: Why It’s Important

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] traded at a low on 06/14/22, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.59. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.31 and NAV Per Share of $14.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today reported net investment income of $122.4 million, or $0.31 per share, and net income of $44.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.88 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $15.08 at December 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter and how our portfolio is positioned for the evolving economic environment. Our credit performance remains exceptional with one of the lowest levels of non-accruals in the BDC sector and our defensive positioning is designed to generate healthy returns through the entire market cycle. Further, with almost all of our portfolio held in floating rate assets, we expect to see upside in the second half of the year from a rising interest rate environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5161767 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $5.00 billion, with 394.31 million shares outstanding and 386.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 5161767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $15.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCC stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCC shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has ORCC stock performed recently?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.94, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.34 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08.

Insider trade positions for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

There are presently around $2,201 million, or 43.70% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 32,157,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 28,466,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.67 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $101.88 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -14.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 18,143,222 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,782,993 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 142,800,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,726,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,371,837 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,961,263 shares during the same period.